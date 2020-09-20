Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp do not work

“This website cannot be accessed. web.whatsapp.com has taken too long to respond. ”

“5xx Server Error”

Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can. ”

“Connecting …”

These are the errors shown by the connected services of the social media giant, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg. The fall has started a little before 2:00 p.m. 2020 July 28, Tuesday and for the moment we are still having trouble accessing the apps.

Second WhatsApp crash in July 2020

On July 14, there was a significant drop in the WhatsApp service that was active for a couple of hours. Just open WhatsApp to read a “Connecting” or a “Checking for new messages”, both on iOS and Android. This indicates that there is an Internet connection problem, although in this case, it does not depend on us and the ball is on the roof of WhatsApp.

The popular web Downdetector He keeps receiving reports of problems from various parts of the world. However, in this case it is Spain that focuses all the reports that WhatsApp does not work, that WhatsApp does not connect or that WhatsApp does not allow sending and receiving messages.

In WhatsApp Web we cannot directly access the interface. Google Chrome shows the usual message of “ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT” that appears when the web does not work due to some type of problem with its servers. Similar errors are found on Facebook or Instagram.

The falls of WhatsApp have coincided, on many occasions, with the arrival of news for the messaging application. The last one that plans to arrive sooner rather than later is support for multiple devices with the same account. In fact, in recent weeks some image has been leaked that shows the operation of the new menu of paired devices, allowing to delete it or see the last connection.

We will continue updating the news as we have news about it. At the moment, the habitual silence on the part of the official accounts in social networks of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.