Facebook introduces new feature to stop the spread of misleading information in Pakistan

By Brian Adam
This feature will help maintain our community standards in Pakistan, says Facebook spokesperson (Photo: File)
This feature will help maintain our community standards in Pakistan, says Facebook spokesperson (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Facebook aims to prevent the spread of misinformation in Pakistan and to limit the number of posts based on potentially harmful and misleading information that users of its platform share more than a year old photos with additional background. Has announced the introduction of a new feature.

A Facebook company spokesman said: “We are empowering people to identify misleading content and provide them with the necessary background to determine the correct information, if they wish to share such a post.”

A spokesman for Facebook added that Facebook removes content that is against its community standards and also reduces the spread of misinformation when it is misinterpreted by independent agencies. News coverage is reduced by up to 80%.

Under the new facility, users in Pakistan will see a message when they try to share certain types of photos, including one-year-old photos, and are close to violating Facebook’s Violent Content Guidelines. Will

Consumers will also receive occasional warning messages that the images they share are based on harmful or misleading content that will be identified by a combination of artificial intelligence and human surveillance.

The risk of spreading misinformation based on photos and videos is growing worldwide, and Facebook teams are working hard to address this. With images that have irrelevant backgrounds, Facebook’s new feature is committed to three-way removal, limiting, and awareness to prevent misinformation.

In Pakistan, Facebook works with AFP, a Pointers-certified organization, to check the accuracy of news. It is also important to make people more aware and Facebook in Pakistan also focuses on bringing to the fore a community that specializes in identifying misinformation and is also familiar with reliable news sources.

