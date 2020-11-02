HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Facebook is approaching the time for the world to outgrow it

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
It turns out that Facebook might be too big to move. This summer’s ad boycott did not affect the social network’s third-quarter revenue, which grew 22% year-on-year. And the monthly active users of its family of applications reached 3.2 billion. With world domination at hand, what’s next? Maybe get more money from current Facebook fans.

Mark Zuckerberg’s firm emerged financially unscathed from a hiatus in advertising by 1,000 major companies, from Coca-Cola to Ford Motor, in protest at his policies on inflammatory and hateful content. And the users were not generally upset. About 55% of the nearly 6 billion people in the world who are at least 15 years old use one or more of Facebook’s services.

At some point, the group will hit their roof, as the world runs out of humans who aren’t using their products. The next step will be to increase the income of the people you already have. It helps that the ad market has rebounded after the initial Covid-19 shock. At the same time that Facebook posted its earnings, Google’s parent company Alphabet also announced 14% revenue growth for the quarter.

The greatest potential comes from Facebook’s “family” connections, the word it uses for its other applications. The company does not disaggregate the revenue figures from the photo-sharing app Instagram and the messaging service WhatsApp, but the average revenue it makes from its eponymous main product is $ 7.89, up from $ 6.76 for the rest of the company. their combined brands.

The $ 763 billion tech giant is already looking for new ways to squeeze the lemon. Instagram has recently improved its shopping service so that users can purchase a product that they have seen on video. Similar features will be incorporated into its new competitor for TikTok, Reels. There is also WhatsApp, which Facebook has barely monetized, beyond some forays in India and Brazil.

If you’re trying too cheekily to make money, users can walk away, of course. As Facebook services move more toward e-commerce and payments, concerns about cybersecurity are also increasing. The company already has several black eyes when it comes to data misuse and privacy breaches. If you manage to maintain quality as revenue increases, however, Facebook doesn’t have to worry that there are only a finite number of eyes to keep hooked.

