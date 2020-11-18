Facebook launches 5 new features for Messenger Kids

Facebook is testing a new design for the Messenger Kids app, the children’s version of its instant messaging tool, as well as the incorporation of new functions so that children can interact with their friends safely and through an easy-to-navigate interface and customizable.

The news in Messenger Kids are now available to iOS users in the United States and Canada and will soon reach the rest of the world

The changes are now available to users of Facebook Messenger Kids for iPhone in the United States and Canada. The company has announced that the changes will reach the Android version of the application and other countries in the coming months. These are the news that Facebook has incorporated into Messenger Kids:

-Navigation bar: a new lower navigation bar is included with two options “Chats” and “Explore”. Thus, children can easily go from their conversations to see other actions within Messenger Kids, such as what other contacts have published, access notifications … among other options.

-More intuitive chat tab– The Chat tab will now include the most recent active conversations at the top of the inbox.

-Preview of messages and media– Children can have immediate access to updates that occur in their conversations, such as new messages or shared audiovisual elements, in preview format.

-Start video calls with gestures– By simply swiping a contact into a conversation, kids can start a video call from Messenger Kids.

-Customize chat bubbles– From now on, kids can also set the color of the chat bubbles for group or individual conversations according to the style they prefer.

To include these improvements, Facebook took into account the feedback received from Messenger Kids users and parents regarding the functionalities they were missing. Along with these novelties and others launched this year, the launches made in February are maintained to improve parental control within the instant messaging tool so that parents can control the use made by the little ones.

