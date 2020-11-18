Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebook

Facebook launches 5 new features for Messenger Kids

By Brian Adam
0
13
Messenger Kids.jpg
Messenger Kids.jpg

Must Read

Apps

This Google tool turns your drawings into grim dungeon beasts

Brian Adam - 0
Talking about Google, among others, is talking about artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thanks to this we have a complete voice...
Read more
Google

How Google Maps can help you drive on foggy mornings

Brian Adam - 0
The fun thing about technology is that in many cases there are functions that are not designed for a specific purpose but can be...
Read more
Communication

Zepp Z: the new smartwatch from Amazfit and Xiaomi that does not seem what it is

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has a wide range of Smart Watches, including the Amazfit, manufactured by Huami, in which the company has a large stake. Recently, Amazfit...
Read more
Apps

Facebook launches 5 new features for Messenger Kids

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is testing a new design for the Messenger Kids app, the children's version of its instant messaging tool, as well as the incorporation...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Facebook is testing a new design for the Messenger Kids app, the children’s version of its instant messaging tool, as well as the incorporation of new functions so that children can interact with their friends safely and through an easy-to-navigate interface and customizable.

The news in Messenger Kids are now available to iOS users in the United States and Canada and will soon reach the rest of the world

The changes are now available to users of Facebook Messenger Kids for iPhone in the United States and Canada. The company has announced that the changes will reach the Android version of the application and other countries in the coming months. These are the news that Facebook has incorporated into Messenger Kids:

-Navigation bar: a new lower navigation bar is included with two options “Chats” and “Explore”. Thus, children can easily go from their conversations to see other actions within Messenger Kids, such as what other contacts have published, access notifications … among other options.

-More intuitive chat tab– The Chat tab will now include the most recent active conversations at the top of the inbox.

-Preview of messages and media– Children can have immediate access to updates that occur in their conversations, such as new messages or shared audiovisual elements, in preview format.

-Start video calls with gestures– By simply swiping a contact into a conversation, kids can start a video call from Messenger Kids.

-Customize chat bubbles– From now on, kids can also set the color of the chat bubbles for group or individual conversations according to the style they prefer.

Messenger Kids Facebook Chat

To include these improvements, Facebook took into account the feedback received from Messenger Kids users and parents regarding the functionalities they were missing. Along with these novelties and others launched this year, the launches made in February are maintained to improve parental control within the instant messaging tool so that parents can control the use made by the little ones.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

This Google tool turns your drawings into grim dungeon beasts

Brian Adam - 0
Talking about Google, among others, is talking about artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thanks to this we have a complete voice...
Read more
Google

How Google Maps can help you drive on foggy mornings

Brian Adam - 0
The fun thing about technology is that in many cases there are functions that are not designed for a specific purpose but can be...
Read more
Communication

Zepp Z: the new smartwatch from Amazfit and Xiaomi that does not seem what it is

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has a wide range of Smart Watches, including the Amazfit, manufactured by Huami, in which the company has a large stake. Recently, Amazfit...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©