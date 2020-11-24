Facebook launches ‘Drives’, to donate clothes and food to those most in need

With the arrival of the pandemic, many businesses, companies and workers have been affected by mandatory closures, which have led many people to have virtually no income. That is why in these cases there is nothing more useful than helping out with food, clothing and basic necessities to alleviate those hard times in the best possible way.

The problem is that on many occasions, there is no way to do it in a fast, organized way that is really effective. Many organizations and NGOs have joined this work and, more recently, even their own Facebook, which has opened a section called Drives that comes just to lend a hand in that regard: in facilitating communication between all those users of the social network who want to throw, or need to be thrown, a cable.

No money, just essential products

This Drives feature will have a first US release and is not a temporary event or campaign with a limited scope. The idea of ​​those of Mark Zuckerberg is that this service is maintained over time to help the social network of that country, as well as humanitarian organizations, to channel all the potential help that users can offer.

New ‘Drives’ section within Facebook. Facebook

This new resource will be present in the so-called “Community Help” and, once inside, Anyone can both offer and request help and for this you must create your own “drive” (Drive). It will be important to verify the identity of those who make this request because they will be able to request the solidarity of others through the social network to achieve a goal of collecting one or more types of products. The engine under these Drives is the same that has already been used on Facebook on other occasions to raise funds after natural disasters, and allows rapid coordination between groups to deliver aid in the shortest possible time to all the people who need them.

This update does not forget the latter, which They can also be made visible through the social network to attract the attention of the participating organizations. It will first arrive in the US and we will see if in the near future this leg of the social network also reaches other countries such as Spain, where any help in these times of pandemic, coronavirus and confinements is always welcome.