Facebook launches its alternative to Clubhouse, and you can already wait to enter

It was the one that was missing. After Twitter, Telegram, Linkedin, Spotify and a long etcetera of bigtech that have been seduced by the simplicity and originality of Clubhouse, it was logical to think that Facebook was going to try its luck to see if it made a niche within this new class of networks podcast-style social media that have proliferated in recent months. The fact is that Mark Zuckerberg’s already have their alternative, it’s called Hotline and it practically traces the way in which users connect and interact with the rest of the community, although, to be able to affirm that they have one more plus, they have added some little thing or another to differentiate, first, from the Clubhouse, and then from the whole chorus of clones that have been appearing over the last few months. Talks, rooms, audio and questions Surely you already know what Cloubhouse consists of, the social network focused on audio that allows, through rooms created by one or more users, to carry out talks on any subject. While there are profiles with higher privileges due to their status as hosts, others just listen and raise their hands when they want to ask a question. And whether they participate or not will depend on whether the moderator gives them a pass or leaves them waiting. Facebook has thought that all this is very good, but that the time has come to add video to the conversation, especially in the case of those attending a chat who want to participate by asking for the floor. Of course, do not expect that a huge window will open where everyone can see us, as can be seen in the capture that you have just above, that moving image will be limited to the space that our face occupies, within a circle, as if it were a small avatar. Another advantage that Hotline offers compared to other alternatives is that it automatically records conversations, which can be used so that, later, we can upload it to a podcast platform and have a history that any other user who was not present at the event will be able to revive again. Of course, as in the case of Clubhouse, to participate you have to sign up on a waiting list inside your home, and wait to be invited to access. At the moment it is not available in Spain, only the US, although if you have a VPN and connect with an IP from that country, you can try your luck.