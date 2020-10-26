Facebook launches ‘neighborhood service’

San Francisco: Facebook has begun considering a new feature to introduce the service in and around the neighborhood, dubbed “Facebook Neighborhood.”

The number of Facebook users has now reached 2.7 billion, which is why Facebook is expanding the scope of buying and selling various services and goods in your vicinity, “Facebook Neighborhood Hood. “It simply came to our notice then. It is being compared to another Facebook service, Next Door.

With this service you will be able to get information about the people, activities and goods sold in the neighborhood and also sell your own facilities and goods in their hands. Facebook notes that in the wake of Lockdown and Code 19, people have turned to the neighborhood for help with their needs.

A Facebook spokesperson said that with the help of Facebook, people get involved in the affairs and affairs of the neighborhood. To make this easier, we are launching a ‘Neighborhood’ service. Currently the service is only available for Calgary, a Canadian city. In case of any success, its scope can be widened.

In the Facebook app, it can be seen under Marketplace, Groups, etc. This was first mentioned by social media expert Matt Novera in a tweet. In addition, experts have described it as a service like Next Door, which is already running on Facebook. Next Door contains geographic addresses based on Google Maps and works accordingly.

The Facebook Neighborhood (Neighborhood) system is designed so that as soon as certain people are associated with a neighborhood, that neighborhood will automatically ‘open’. But it will not have an administrator, but Facebook will take care of its own system. On the other hand, things like community ambassadors will not be included.

It is also different from the Facebook group, but when you click on the neighborhood, you are asked about your location. Facebook has announced that it will release more details soon.