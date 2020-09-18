Social NetworksFacebookLatest newsTech News

Facebook launches plan for SMEs and freelancers to manage their accounts on the social network, Instagram and WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
Facebook operates in the business world, with a special focus on SMEs and freelancers. The social network today announced the launch of Facebook Business Suite, a new interface to help companies save time and stay up-to-date in managing their pages or profiles in our applications.

According to the company, this tool helps companies to post to Facebook and Instagram at the same time and manage and receive messages, notifications and alerts in one place. “They can also easily see that it is working and that it captures the attention of their customers, thanks to the data obtained from Facebook and Instagram,” says the company.

The company explains that Facebook Business Suite has been created with small businesses in mind first, but is a long-term investment as the goal is to make it the primary interface for businesses of all sizes using Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. “It is available to SMEs globally from today and they will expand to larger companies next year,” she says.

Furthermore, as an initiative in the Spanish market, Zona from Facebook is going to launch the Boost with Facebook Bootcamp, in collaboration with GRI. It is a free training program that aims to help SMEs and the self-employed to digitally boost their business and exploit the full potential of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger tools.

“The Boost with Facebook Bootcamp will be entirely online and has a total of five free modules of one hour each taught by our experts,” explains the company, adding that the capacity of the sessions will be reduced and there will be time for participants can raise their questions with the trainers.

Irene Cano, head of Facebook in Spain, points out that “it is a difficult time for companies around the world, especially if we are talking about small businesses, many of which have seen their sales decline in recent months or have had to close directly. From Facebook we constantly invest in new tools and resources for them, because we have the firm commitment to help them get ahead, since the economic future of our country depends largely on this ”.

