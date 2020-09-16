Facebook launches section of music videos, in the style of YouTube

You can discover, watch and share music videos of artists of different genres within Facebook Watch.

You can enjoy the videos of the songs of all your favorite artists from Facebook without having to open another clip app to see and share them on the social network.

The new Facebook section will allow you to discover, view and share music videos by artists of different genres within the platform, including the news thread, groups and the instant messaging system. They have really planned it very well!

For now, this platform is only available in the United States, but it is expected that it will soon be integrated into the rest of the countries, including Mexico.