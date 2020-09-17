Tech News

Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message

By Brian Adam
0
0
Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message
Facebook Messenger How To Recover A Deleted Message.png

Must Read

Tech News

Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message

Brian Adam - 0
If you mistakenly deleted an entire conversation from Facebook Messenger, there is an alternative to recover all lost messages. Thanks to its most recent updates...
Read more
Apps

Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

Brian Adam - 0
Among all the mobile payment services available, Google Pay It is the best option to pay from our Android device, as long...
Read more
Amazon

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
Go back to offer the Amazon 13-inch MacBook Air. Jeff Bezos' company allows you to bring Apple's laptop home for less than a thousand...
Read more
Social Networks

TikTok will be banned in the United States by order of Trump

Brian Adam - 0
From time to time, everything related to online videos has not stopped growing and evolving, both on PC and mobile. There are many platforms...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you mistakenly deleted an entire conversation from Facebook Messenger, there is an alternative to recover all lost messages.

How To Recover A Deleted Message
How To Recover A Deleted Message

Thanks to its most recent updates and new functions, Facebook Messenger has become one of the most used instant messaging apps in this quarantine. Its tool to make video calls with up to 50 people in Messenger Rooms and its ease of finding friends through Facebook are just some of its qualities.

However, there is a drawback within the app, and that is that if you accidentally deleted a conversation, you practically lose all the messages, photos, videos, stickers and GIFs shared with that person.

It has happened to a large number of people, to prevent it from happening to you we share a simple trick to recover your deleted messages in Messenger.

How to recover deleted messages on Facebook Messenger

To achieve this, you will need to install an external app on your phone, which will not only allow you to recover deleted messages from Facebook Messenger, but also from WhatsApp and Telegram.

1. Download File Explorer from Google Play Store , a file explorer for Android
2. Once the app is downloaded, click on “Storage or Micro SD Card”
3. Now go to the option “Android” and then “Data”
4. You will find a page with all the stored files, select the one that says “com.facebook.orca”
5. Choose the “Caché” folder and then “fb_temp”. Your Facebook Messenger conversations will be recovered immediately.

 

Facebook Messenger recover deleted messages

Once you have established your conversations and deleted messages, you can uninstall the app or keep it for other possible emergencies. Now it only remains to enjoy your recovered conversations in Facebook Messenger thanks to the unlimited social networks that your Unlimited Friend and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Facebook Messenger how to recover deleted messages

Read: How to add your face to a GIF and share it on WhatsApp

Do not hesitate to share your experience with us if you followed the step by step and managed to recover your deleted messages.

Related Articles

Apps

Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

Brian Adam - 0
Among all the mobile payment services available, Google Pay It is the best option to pay from our Android device, as long...
Read more
Amazon

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
Go back to offer the Amazon 13-inch MacBook Air. Jeff Bezos' company allows you to bring Apple's laptop home for less than a thousand...
Read more
Social Networks

TikTok will be banned in the United States by order of Trump

Brian Adam - 0
From time to time, everything related to online videos has not stopped growing and evolving, both on PC and mobile. There are many platforms...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©