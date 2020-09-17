Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message

If you mistakenly deleted an entire conversation from Facebook Messenger, there is an alternative to recover all lost messages.

Thanks to its most recent updates and new functions, Facebook Messenger has become one of the most used instant messaging apps in this quarantine. Its tool to make video calls with up to 50 people in Messenger Rooms and its ease of finding friends through Facebook are just some of its qualities.

However, there is a drawback within the app, and that is that if you accidentally deleted a conversation, you practically lose all the messages, photos, videos, stickers and GIFs shared with that person.

It has happened to a large number of people, to prevent it from happening to you we share a simple trick to recover your deleted messages in Messenger.

How to recover deleted messages on Facebook Messenger

To achieve this, you will need to install an external app on your phone, which will not only allow you to recover deleted messages from Facebook Messenger, but also from WhatsApp and Telegram.

1. Download File Explorer from Google Play Store , a file explorer for Android

2. Once the app is downloaded, click on “Storage or Micro SD Card”

3. Now go to the option “Android” and then “Data”

4. You will find a page with all the stored files, select the one that says “com.facebook.orca”

5. Choose the “Caché” folder and then “fb_temp”. Your Facebook Messenger conversations will be recovered immediately.