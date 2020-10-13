Tech NewsApps

Facebook Messenger is renewed with a new design and making the new icon official

By Brian Adam
Facebook Messenger is renewed with a new design and making the new icon official
Facebook Messenger Is Renewed With A New Design And Making

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Facebook Messenger is renewed with a new design and making the new icon official

Facebook has given some tweaks to its messaging application, Messenger: the new version of the chat and video calling app has a more colorful design, with greater gradients, the new Messenger icon appears and strengthens the interconnection with Instagram.

Facebook aims unify all your messaging platforms so that all users can chat regardless of the app they use. WhatsApp is in the near future, Messenger and Instagram have already started testing. And this renovation does not stop at the interconnection services since Facebook has decided to give Messenger a new look. And it is already beginning to be available, this is what the company itself ensures.

More gradients and greater integration

Messenger Instagram Integration of the new Messenger with Instagram

Last week we echoed the new Facebook Messenger icon, a revamped shortcut that appeared in the alpha version of the app. Well, now that icon officially reaches the application with the stable version: Messenger new design and also new shortcut. And you just have to watch it carefully to see where Facebook is pointing.

We should not expect exaggerated changes since, broadly speaking, Facebook has included more aesthetic than functional improvements. Even so, the appearance of Messenger changes significantly: now the application is somewhat more modern, gradients abound and chats can be further customized.

Messenger introduces new elements in the conversation in addition to adding topics to the chats and new color options: the application releases customizable reactions, ‘selfie stickers’ (stickers made from a photo, also customizable) and a new fade mode or ‘vanish’. All these improvements will come to the application as Facebook updates it.

Since Facebook has officially announced the new Messenger, it is most likely that the update is on its way to all users. At the moment it is not available, not even in the form of Apk: it is convenient to be attentive to future updates.

More information | Facebook

