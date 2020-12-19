Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebook

Facebook Messenger launches Christmas backgrounds and effects on your desktop

By Brian Adam
Facebook Messenger launches Christmas backgrounds and effects on your desktop

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Facebook Messenger has updated the desktop application for MacOS and Windows operating systems – it was released in April of this year – to include new functions: effects using Augmented Reality technologies, new stickers, filters and 360 degree enveloping backgrounds …

The new Christmas decorations are now available to all users of the Facebook Messenger app on the desktop

Like the arrival of these new functions to Facebook Messenger for desktop coincides with the holidays and the end of the year, the company has taken the opportunity to release them by creating Christmas elements that users can try during Messenger video calls this Christmas.

The Christmas functions, which are already active for all Messenger users, will serve to cheer up the holidays a bit, especially those who have to resort to video calls to solve the problems of distance or the isolation measures imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How to use Christmas effects in Facebook Messenger for desktop

To start using Christmas filters, effects, and stickers, you must open the Messenger app installed on your computer and start a video call. After setting up the room and turning on the webcam, you must click on the icon represented by a smiley face, where you will find the filters, effects and Christmas backgrounds that you can choose from.

Among the new augmented reality effects already available you will find the possibility of sitting on Santa’s lap -something that this year cannot be done in person-, the recreation of a winter town, the possibility of placing a Christmas tree hat (like the one shown in the image above), Christmas lights to decorate the video call, snow effect, the appearance of a Christmas elf … or golden effects to celebrate the new year.

As well, some Christmas stickers have been added that will help to celebrate a meeting decorated and set for Christmas, as well as special stickers to say goodbye to 2020 and celebrate New Year’s Eve.

All these Christmas animations, effects and backgrounds can be placed during an individual or group video call, giving a Christmas atmosphere to the gathering regardless of the distance.

.

