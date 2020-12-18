Facebook Messenger: so you can prevent your friends from knowing that you have already read their message

- Advertisement -

Did you know about this trick? Well, it is so fantastic that many already use it. Every time we receive a message on Facebook Messenger , we always pop the notification bubble so that we do not lose sight of the notification. However, there is a trick so that your friends do not find out that you read their conversation. How to do it?

Although this trick can only be done on Android terminals, you should know that a third-party app is necessary for its execution. Best of all, it will not ask you for access to your personal data or your contact list.

Today, every time we read a message on Facebook Messenger , it is automatically marked “in seen”. That way the other person will be able to know if we have checked the chat or not.

Anyone can even see if we are connected through the green dot that sits above our profile photo on the social network. Do you want to learn to never leave “in sight” again? Then use these steps.

HOW TO READ MESSENGER FACEBOOK MESSAGES WITHOUT LEAVING “IN SEEN”

Unseen is the application that will allow you to hide if you have seen a message on Facebook Messenger. (Photo: Google Play)