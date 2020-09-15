ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

Facebook Messenger, the Watch Together function is coming to watch videos together

By Brian Adam

By Brian Adam
Facebook Messenger could soon allow users to see videos posted on the most famous social network in the world directly through the app. In the last few hours the company of Mark Zuckerberg has indeed announced the new feature Watch Together: here’s how it will work.

Many people during the quarantine have relied on third-party sites or browser plugins to watch videos on YouTube or other streaming services together. Twitch has made Watch Parties available, for example, to allow users to watch together their favorite movies and TV series available on Prime Video. Now Facebook intends to do the same directly on its Messenger app, making Watch Together available globally starting today, both on iOS and Android.

How does this feature work? Just start a video call or open a Messenger Room, swipe up and click on the new option Watch together. From now on Facebook will suggest videos to see together, or will allow you to directly search for specific content, visible from maximum 8 people in the same video call, or 50 people in a Messenger room.

According to Facebook Inc., given that Messenger now has around 150 million video calls per day and users send around 200 million videos daily, it would also be time to combine these two needs into a single feature. Although the list of content available on Facebook is not as long and interesting as the other major streaming platforms, certainly shorter videos and live events will be the highlight most appreciated by users.

On Messenger, the company has also decided to introduce a new limit to the forwarding of messages to avoid the spread of fake news and manipulated content; or again, in the Facebook app it will soon be possible to see the Instagram stories of our friends.

