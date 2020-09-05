Tech NewsAppsCommunicationEditor's PickSocial NetworksFacebook

Facebook, Messenger will soon have a limit on forwarding in chats

By Brian Adam
0
6
Facebook, Messenger will soon have a limit on forwarding in chats
Facebook, Messenger Will Soon Have A Limit On Forwarding In

Must Read

Tech News

TIM’s European record for 5G: over 4 gigabits per second!

Brian Adam - 0
IS' TIM's European record for 5G. The telephone operator has announced that it has created an internet connection capable of stably exceeding 4...
Read more
Apps

TikTok: “Without the algorithm the app is completely useless”, acquisition at risk?

Brian Adam - 0
Just at the moment when TikTok seemed to have found a buyer, a recent Bloomberg report recalls that the Chinese government has imposed new...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Facebook wants its augmented reality glasses to also give “super hearing”

Brian Adam - 0
According to Facebook, augmented reality glasses will not simply have to provide the user with an unprecedented visual experience, but must be systems capable...
Read more
Tech News

A new study narrows the search for intelligent life in the Milky Way

Brian Adam - 0
The search for extraterrestrial life is alive more than ever and, with the advancement of technology, it will become easier and easier to scan...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Facebook, Messenger will soon have a limit on forwarding in chats

To limit the spread of fake news and fight disinformation and manipulated content, Facebook has decided to introduce a new limit on forwarding on the Messenger app. This measure is certainly not definitive and will not allow the fake news to be eradicated forever, but it will help the company cope with this problem.

As announced in the official Facebook blog, “As part of our ongoing efforts to provide people with a safer experience, there will now be a forwarding limit on Messenger so that messages can only be forwarded to five people or groups at a time. Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of misinformation and harmful content that can cause damage in the real world “.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company made this decision at a crucial moment in 2020: not only does the coronavirus continue to spread and spread false news, but the presidential elections will soon be in the United States. This limit is intended to further protect users and allow them to live and vote without content that can negatively affect their choices.

But Facebook is not the only company to have taken measures against fake news: YouTube, Google and Twitter in the course of 2020 have removed thousands of manipulated videos and images, including a video of Donald Trump, but TikTok has also decided to protect its platform from edited videos, deepfakes and misinformation with other similar measures.

Related Articles

Tech News

TIM’s European record for 5G: over 4 gigabits per second!

Brian Adam - 0
IS' TIM's European record for 5G. The telephone operator has announced that it has created an internet connection capable of stably exceeding 4...
Read more
Apps

TikTok: “Without the algorithm the app is completely useless”, acquisition at risk?

Brian Adam - 0
Just at the moment when TikTok seemed to have found a buyer, a recent Bloomberg report recalls that the Chinese government has imposed new...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Facebook wants its augmented reality glasses to also give “super hearing”

Brian Adam - 0
According to Facebook, augmented reality glasses will not simply have to provide the user with an unprecedented visual experience, but must be systems capable...
Read more
Tech News

A new study narrows the search for intelligent life in the Milky Way

Brian Adam - 0
The search for extraterrestrial life is alive more than ever and, with the advancement of technology, it will become easier and easier to scan...
Read more
Apps

Spain, the next country where WhatsApp will allow payments in its app?

Brian Adam - 0
In recent months we have been hearing news about the tests that WhatsApp has carried out in some countries of the world of its...
Read more
Apps

How to validate the data and certificates of your ID with an Android smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
One of the great advantages that Android devices have compared to, for example, Apple's, is that Its NFC chips are not limited to work...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©