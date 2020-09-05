Facebook, Messenger will soon have a limit on forwarding in chats

To limit the spread of fake news and fight disinformation and manipulated content, Facebook has decided to introduce a new limit on forwarding on the Messenger app. This measure is certainly not definitive and will not allow the fake news to be eradicated forever, but it will help the company cope with this problem.

As announced in the official Facebook blog, “As part of our ongoing efforts to provide people with a safer experience, there will now be a forwarding limit on Messenger so that messages can only be forwarded to five people or groups at a time. Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of misinformation and harmful content that can cause damage in the real world “.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company made this decision at a crucial moment in 2020: not only does the coronavirus continue to spread and spread false news, but the presidential elections will soon be in the United States. This limit is intended to further protect users and allow them to live and vote without content that can negatively affect their choices.

But Facebook is not the only company to have taken measures against fake news: YouTube, Google and Twitter in the course of 2020 have removed thousands of manipulated videos and images, including a video of Donald Trump, but TikTok has also decided to protect its platform from edited videos, deepfakes and misinformation with other similar measures.