Facebook must also seduce the court of public opinion

Facebook faces two sentences in its antitrust battle in the United States: one legal and one in the court of public opinion. The multi-state lawsuit against the $ 807 billion social media company launched Wednesday could drag on for years. In the meantime, what matters most is ensuring that the company’s 3.2 billion users remain largely undaunted.

Attorneys general in nearly every state in the US, along with the Federal Trade Commission, question Facebook’s track record of acquiring companies, which they say is a muzzle for competition. New York City Attorney Letitia James says Facebook engaged in a “buy or bury” strategy when it bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

The most extreme result could be forced unbundling. But the bar is quite high. To do this, you usually have to show that an acquired firm was a significant rival rather than a fledgling one, and judges are reluctant to undo long-standing deals. A fine is another possibility, although Facebook has nearly $ 56 billion in cash at its disposal.

More short-term impact has the way Facebook users react to these cars and wagons. So far, they don’t seem to care. The group’s third-quarter revenue grew a solid 22% year-over-year, while the monthly active users of its family of applications increased 14%. The summer advertising boycott did little harm.

To keep things that way, Facebook’s best bet is to make sure its boss Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t get on target. When Microsoft faced antitrust investigations in the late 1990s, co-founder Bill Gates was combative and evasive in questioning (citing memory lapses and being overly picky with prosecutors). Microsoft avoided a unbundling, but ended up reaching an agreement and sharing its technology; Gates resigned from his CEO position in 2000.

The boss of Facebook also has weak points. In a congressional appearance in July, lawmakers cited emails from 2012 in which Zuckerberg noted, “Instagram can hurt us,” and others that showed executives of other apps worried that Facebook would go into “destruction mode. If they didn’t sell. You can’t make those emails evaporate, but you can avoid doubling down – that is, provoking politicians further.

Facebook starts out with an advantage, at least: anti-competitive or not, billions of users are still happily hooked on its service. Preserving that by keeping a low profile is the best Zuckerberg can do for himself and his fellow shareholders.

>