Facebook now allows exporting all published texts

Facebook now has a new function available that allows its users from all over the world to be able to archive the texts of their publications on the social network, download them to their computers or transfer them to different online platforms.

The section Your Information on Facebook allows access to consult or store the information published on this social network

To achieve this, users must access the Settings and Configuration menu within the Facebook Information section, there appears the option “Transfer a Copy of your Information”, being able to select the destination of the transfer of this data to the platforms Google Docs, WordPress or Blogger. You only need to add the identification and password on the chosen platform and confirm the transfer.

Thanks to this function, users will be able to archive posts or texts specifically created through Facebook or that they want to store or share by other means. It should be noted that within this copy that is made of the publications on Facebook only the text originally published by the user is contained in your account, but not the comments that others have added to that publication, since the social network considers them to belong to the accounts of its own users.

This tool is part of an initiative called Data Transfer Project that Facebook introduced in 2018 and that also allows transferring the photos published on said social network to the Google Photos account.

It also allows the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg to comply with two normative regulations in force on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean: the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) of the European Union. These are two laws that protect personal data and require, among other things, that the stored data be available in an accessible and downloadable format by the user to whom it belongs.

