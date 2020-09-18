Facebook presents its new Oculus Quest 2 and an AR glasses project

Facebook has been characterized in recent years, in addition to its social networks and billion-dollar profits, for be one of the few companies that remain convinced that virtual reality will be a fundamental technology for millions of people who will not only seek leisure and entertainment in it, but all kinds of applications that will include medical, therapeutic, etc. So it is normal that they keep their bet.

And it was yesterday afternoon when those of Mark Zuckerberg revealed what they are working on and what are those new devices that, it must be said, have raised some doubts after certain announcements made in recent months, where They have canceled services such as Samsung VR and Oculus Go, all under the mantle of the North Americans.

Oculus Quest 2, more power and cheaper

The new glasses They will go on sale next October 13 and can already be reserved at a price of 349 euros for the model with 64GB of storage, and 449 for the 256. Now, this second generation is not only cheaper, but also comes with a much more comfortable design, Android technology inside, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processors, 6GB of RAM and much sharper and better quality screens than the original Oculus Quest.

We are talking about this new model equipping only one screen, LCD, has a resolution of 1,832×1,920 pixels, 50% more definition than the first generation, and it is compatible with games and multimedia content developed to operate at 90Hz. This figure, however, will not arrive at the time of launch and will come with a later update. So basic, we will have to settle for the 72Hz of the first hours.

As with all Oculus products, we will have the ability to buy and download content through the official store, the Oculus Store, where you can recover all the downloads that you have accumulated in your account, either because you come from using the Samsung VR, the Oculus GO or the Oculus Quest itself.

Aria, the name of augmented reality

As befits a company like Facebook, they are not going to trust all their assets to the success of their strategy with virtual reality and that is why They have decided to put other eggs in different baskets, such as the one for augmented reality. AR has many suitors and it seems that this will be the way that has the most possibilities of integrating into our day to day, with connected devices such as glasses: Microsoft, Apple or Google, among others, have (or have had) projects in this field for years.

Aria project of AR glasses. Facebook

So Facebook wants to try their luck and hence the existence of the Aria project that, at the moment, it does not seem that it is going to reach the market and that it will begin to be tested internally to, as stated by Mark Zuckerberg, analyze its impact on the privacy and transparency of users. It is expected that, after passing all these analyzes, there will be a retail model between 2023 and 2025. We will see.

