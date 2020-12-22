Tech News

Facebook Protect will reach more people in 2021

By Brian Adam
0
0
Seguridad.jpg
Seguridad.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Via Pixabay
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Zuckerberg’s company has announced that it will carry Facebook Protect to more people next year. This real-time security program helped protect the accounts of political users directly linked to the 2020 United States presidential campaign.

Thus, Facebook Protect is created to protect the privacy of the accounts of “candidates, elected officials, departments”. As well as state and federal agencies and all those users directly related to political parties in the United States. A program that has served to protect their accounts, being targets of attacks in the middle of such important elections.

In 2021, the real-time security program will not only be available to users linked to politics, but to professionals such as journalists, human rights defenders, celebrities, activists and even “users in countries with upcoming major elections”.

But how does Facebook Protect work?

As we already discussed, Facebook Protect is a real-time monitoring program. A platform that keeps Facebook accounts safe against any cyber attack. Well that’s the purpose.

In addition to this, the technology giant is studying the possibility of “sending security keys to public figures such as legislators.” All this, with the intention that they can enable two-factor authentication.

In fact, Facebook comments that more than 70 percent of the people who worked in the United States electoral process this year activated security authentication in two tokens.

He adds that “these hardware keys will also be available for purchase by regular users, who can then register in their online accounts.” That is, you can also purchase activate function. How can we do it? Buying “the tokens from various retailers in person and online” to later register them on Facebook.

Two-step authentication is sold as a fairly secure way to secure our accounts. However, it does not stop being vulnerable. This is why Facebook urges its high-level users to combine it with Facebook Protect. And you, what did you think of this program?

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Facebook will allow you to search and hire freelancers and freelancers

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is assembling a work team that will be in charge of developing a new functionality that will allow users of the social network...
Read more
Tech News

NASA Completes Charge of Cryogenic Thrusters During Green Run Test

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay Engineers from NASA and Boeing have successfully completed the loading of cryogenic propellants during the Green Run test. A significant...
Read more
Tech News

Only a few! Find out if WhatsApp chose you to try this useful tool

Brian Adam - 0
We will have to be lucky! WhatsApp he usually tests his new services with a few users of the Beta version of the application....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©