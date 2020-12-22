Facebook Protect will reach more people in 2021

- Advertisement -

Zuckerberg’s company has announced that it will carry Facebook Protect to more people next year. This real-time security program helped protect the accounts of political users directly linked to the 2020 United States presidential campaign.

Thus, Facebook Protect is created to protect the privacy of the accounts of “candidates, elected officials, departments”. As well as state and federal agencies and all those users directly related to political parties in the United States. A program that has served to protect their accounts, being targets of attacks in the middle of such important elections.

In 2021, the real-time security program will not only be available to users linked to politics, but to professionals such as journalists, human rights defenders, celebrities, activists and even “users in countries with upcoming major elections”.

But how does Facebook Protect work?

As we already discussed, Facebook Protect is a real-time monitoring program. A platform that keeps Facebook accounts safe against any cyber attack. Well that’s the purpose.

In addition to this, the technology giant is studying the possibility of “sending security keys to public figures such as legislators.” All this, with the intention that they can enable two-factor authentication.

In fact, Facebook comments that more than 70 percent of the people who worked in the United States electoral process this year activated security authentication in two tokens.

He adds that “these hardware keys will also be available for purchase by regular users, who can then register in their online accounts.” That is, you can also purchase activate function. How can we do it? Buying “the tokens from various retailers in person and online” to later register them on Facebook.

Two-step authentication is sold as a fairly secure way to secure our accounts. However, it does not stop being vulnerable. This is why Facebook urges its high-level users to combine it with Facebook Protect. And you, what did you think of this program?

.