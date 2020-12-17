Facebook publishes ads in major US newspapers against Apple

- Advertisement -

Facebook has run full-page ads in multiple US newspapers against apple. Zuckerberg’s company indicates that the apple company’s new privacy policy will negatively impact small businesses.

Titles like “Apple vs the free Internet”, “We defend small businesses against Apple” are featured in newspapers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

But what is Apple’s new privacy policy about?

As we already mentioned, the apple company has announced changes to its privacy policies. These limit the access that some companies have to user data, as well as the possibility of issuing targeted advertising.

Basically what Apple wants is that its users decide whether or not they want to view advertiser publications. In addition to choosing whether or not to share your data with these companies. That is why the Cupertino company will make the “Identifier for Advertisers” a function with the option of activation. In this regard, Apple has indicated that:

“Users need to know when their data is being collected and shared through other applications and websites, and they should have the option to allow that or not.”

What does Facebook say about Apple and its privacy measures?

As is well known, Facebook, like Google, relies mostly on online advertising. So is Zuckerberg’s company trying to defend SMEs or its own interests? Well, you could say that Apple’s move affects Facebook more than anyone else, because its revenue would go down. In fact, it is estimated that Facebook could see its revenue drop by roughly fifty percent.

On the other hand, small companies that use the platforms of the Zuckerberg company to promote their services and products would be limited in scope by not being able to reach the entire consumer public.

Based on this, Facebook has expressed that this privacy measure “threatens the personalized ads that millions of small businesses use to reach their customers.” It even points to Apple’s anti-competitive practices, specifically that the new policy “has more to do with benefits than privacy.”

Facebook not only opposes Apple and its measure to limit ads, but also the policy that requires developers to specify details about the information they collect from users when they install an application.

As you have noticed, we are facing a strong fight between two technological giants. Companies that have repeatedly criticized each other. On the one hand, Zuckerberg has said that “Apple products are expensive for their real value.” On the other hand, Cook emphasizes that Facebook “plays with the privacy of its users.”

It is clear that there is no good relationship between executives and the companies they run. But what do you think? Do you agree with Apple or with Facebook? Why?

