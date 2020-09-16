Facebook, Ray-Ban branded smart glasses and virtual office with Quest 2

After announcing the new Oculus Quest 2 headset and several titles coming to the world of VR, Facebook has also unveiled products and services not strictly connected with the world of video games. For example, of the Ray-Ban smart glasses and a virtual office.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and The Verge, during the Facebook Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg’s company unveiled that its first smart glasses that will arrive on the market in 2021 will be made in collaboration with Ray-Ban . There is no particular information about the product, so much so that the functions that these glasses will be able to perform are not yet known. In short, there is still some “mystery”, but now we have a confirmation regarding the existence of these glasses. Mark Zuckerberg’s company claimed that Work has already begun with EssilorLuxottica.

For the rest, Facebook has made it official that it will start testing a prototype of glasses called Project Aria starting from September 2020. In short, apparently the company is working more and more on this type of product.

As for the virtual office, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has unveiled a feature called Infinite Office, which allows the user to immerse themselves in this context wearing an Oculus Quest 2 viewer. At the opening find a video presentation of the feature, which among other things also includes the possibility of using a physical Logitech keyboard. Infinite Office will arrive in winter 2020.