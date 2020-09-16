ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

Facebook, Ray-Ban branded smart glasses and virtual office with Quest 2

By Brian Adam
0
1

Must Read

Apps Reviews

Facebook, Ray-Ban branded smart glasses and virtual office with Quest 2

Brian Adam - 0
After announcing the new Oculus Quest 2 headset and several titles coming to the world of VR, Facebook has also unveiled products and services...
Read more
Tech News

iOS 14, stable version available in Italy: compatible iPhones and news

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement took place in the context of the "Time Flies" event, Apple has made the stable version of iOS 14.Compatible iPhones Below is...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Brian Adam - 0
After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to "fix" some small "forgetfulness" related to Windows 10. More...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After announcing the new Oculus Quest 2 headset and several titles coming to the world of VR, Facebook has also unveiled products and services not strictly connected with the world of video games. For example, of the Ray-Ban smart glasses and a virtual office.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and The Verge, during the Facebook Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg’s company unveiled that its first smart glasses that will arrive on the market in 2021 will be made in collaboration with Ray-Ban . There is no particular information about the product, so much so that the functions that these glasses will be able to perform are not yet known. In short, there is still some “mystery”, but now we have a confirmation regarding the existence of these glasses. Mark Zuckerberg’s company claimed that Work has already begun with EssilorLuxottica.

For the rest, Facebook has made it official that it will start testing a prototype of glasses called Project Aria starting from September 2020. In short, apparently the company is working more and more on this type of product.

As for the virtual office, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has unveiled a feature called Infinite Office, which allows the user to immerse themselves in this context wearing an Oculus Quest 2 viewer. At the opening find a video presentation of the feature, which among other things also includes the possibility of using a physical Logitech keyboard. Infinite Office will arrive in winter 2020.

Related Articles

Tech News

iOS 14, stable version available in Italy: compatible iPhones and news

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement took place in the context of the "Time Flies" event, Apple has made the stable version of iOS 14.Compatible iPhones Below is...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Brian Adam - 0
After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to "fix" some small "forgetfulness" related to Windows 10. More...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©