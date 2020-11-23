Facebook removes 73 million hateful content in three months

Facebook has eliminated 73 million publications on the social network and on Instagram during the last three months for inciting hatred or including violent images, child exploitation or promoting bullying, among other causes. This is how the company has published it in the «Community Standards Enforcement Report“, a study which analyzes how the content protection policies have been carried out on the two platforms during the months of July to September 2020.

0.11% of content on Facebook incites hatred

The report includes metrics on 12 policies on Facebook and 12 rules on Instagram, but for the first time the presence of hate speech on Facebook globally. According to company data, the prevalence percentage of hate on Facebook was 0.11% in the months analyzed. In other words, for every 10,000 content views on both social networks, 11 content incited hatred.

According to the company, thanks to use of Artificial Intelligence, have managed to proactively eliminate more hate speech on Facebook and Instagram than in previous quarters, and all this in a context dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, in which anti-vaccine content has also become popular – completely banned in the social network for a few weeks- and misinformation. The report determines the removal of the following content:

-On Facebook:

22.1 million articles involving hate speech, of which 95% were proactively identified.

19.2 million violent graphic content (while in the second quarter of the year 15 million were identified)

12.4 million content on child sexual exploitation (in the second quarter were 9.5 million)

3.5 million content considered bullying (2.4 million were identified in the previous quarter)

-On Instagram:

6.5 million content that involved hate speech, of which 95% were proactively identified.

4.1 million violent graphic content (while 3.1 million were identified in the second quarter of the year)

1 million content on child sexual exploitation (more than double the previous quarter)

2.6 million content considered bullying (2.3 million were identified in the previous quarter)

1.3 million publications on suicide and self-harm (in the second quarter of the year “only” 277,440 had been registered).

In total they are almost 73 million posts withdrawals during the last quarter on both platforms. Facebook has assured that it will continue to expand its automated detection technology in the coming months, especially for content published in languages ​​such as English, Spanish and Arabic.

.