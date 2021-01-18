Facebook removes “Our History” section from Pages

- Advertisement -

Facebook announced last week that there would be a complete redesign of the Company Pages and that it would remove the “likes” from them, but did not offer many more details. Now we know one of the changes that will take place as a result of this redesign: the “Our History” section will disappear.

The “Our History” section will no longer be available on February 28

This is how the company is making it known to the administrators of the Pages, to whom it indicates in a message that from next February 28 This section will disappear – or rather, it will change and be integrated into other – of the profiles.

The section «Our History» It was launched on Facebook’s corporate profiles in 2017 as a section in which companies and institutions could expand to provide more information to users about when they were created and what the main milestones throughout history had been. It could be understood as a great post in which to offer all kinds of information to complete the limited data that could be included in the bio.

In addition, the information of «Our history» was also accessible from the Home of the Company Page. However, it was somewhat hidden and only a few lines were displayed, so in many cases it was repetitive. You could click on it to access the rest of the information, but apparently, not many users did this.

As of February 28, that section will be relegated to a section called “Additional Information”, where you can click to obtain more information about the company, although some lines will not be displayed on the Home page.

Administrators will have to be vigilant to reconfigure accounts from that date and adapt to this new design. This information can be accessed and edited if necessary from the Page Configuration options, in the “Page Information” section, where you will find an “Additional Information” area.

