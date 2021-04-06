Facebook security: how to change email and password to protect yourself from hackers

- Advertisement -

Facebook continues to suffer from privacy attacks week after week. It has become one of the targets where hackers tend to target more frequently. During the last years, the different attacks that the North American social network has suffered have been current. That, and its policy changes have made the way in which users make sure they are safe on this type of platform has been called into question. There are many companies that use functions available in their applications to collect data and information from their users that they store and sometimes share with third parties. Generally, companies ask for our consent to collect our data in order to improve the experience of their products, but there are times when this is not the case and they use them in an inappropriate way. Given the possibility that this may happen, we can carry out a series of adjustments in their configuration, even if this means avoiding the use of some of their functionalities. To avoid these problems, we are going to indicate a series of tips that we recommend you follow in order not to have these problems in the future. Changing the email associated with the Facebook account allows you to make changes to your main email or the one you use to log in and receive notifications from Facebook. Go to Facebook and enter your login information: Click on the drop-down arrow located in the upper right corner. Click on “Settings”. Press “Contact”. Click on the circular button to choose your main email. Press in the link “Add another email or phone number” (optional). Enter your new email and password, and click “Add.” Click “Save Changes.” Change and protect your password Everyone should change their passwords periodically. I am aware that it is somewhat cumbersome, but it provides a lot of security to any Facebook page or profile. There are so many cases of password theft that I would like to go a bit further: Never use the same password for two different platforms. Turn on two-step authentication Two-step authentication is a security feature that, along with your password, helps protect your Facebook account. If you configure this feature, you will be asked to enter a special login code or to confirm the login attempt every time someone tries to access Facebook from a browser or cell phone that we do not recognize>