Facebook shows job ads according to the gender of its users

An investigation It has recently revealed that Facebook shows its users job advertisements according to their gender. Which means that if you are a woman you probably won’t see the same job postings as a man.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California, United States, late last year. In this, they discovered that Facebook tends to show job offers according to the user’s profile. For example, if your account is industry-related, it will display industry-specific advertisements.

Similarly, they note that men could see posts ranging from a Domino’s Pizza deliveryman to an engineering position at NVIDIA. In contrast, women viewed “matching positions” at grocery company Instacart and Netflix. This could be considered as discrimination, since the Facebook algorithm would be preventing people from finding that job they are looking for.

Gender-biased algorithms

The researchers explain that Facebook job postings can “result in a distortion in the delivery of job postings by gender beyond what can be legally justified by possible differences in qualifications.” They even suggest that the platform’s algorithms “may violate anti-discrimination laws.”

Like Facebook, LinkedIn was also part of the investigation. However, it did not show such gender bias. What was clear is that the methodology can be applied to any platform to identify any kind of distinction.

For its part, Facebook has expressed that they are taking the “necessary measures to address the problems of discrimination in advertisements.” To do this, it has begun to ask its users for data such as age and gender, in order to strengthen their artificial intelligence. Will it reduce bias? It is hoped so, since its algorithms have been questioned on different occasions for inappropriate actions.

