Facebook: so you can schedule your publications on the social network

Facebook It has radically changed and has moved all your buttons. Although many do not like the new design, others have already gotten used to using it despite the fact that it brings them a series of complications due to the number of functions that the social network has hidden.

For people who have to post daily on their page Facebook It is very different for them to program an image on the cell phone than on the computer.

Although in the mobile application the programming function is quite limited, in the computer you will have to perform a series of steps that can confuse you or cause it to be done wrong.

That is why we have developed a small tutorial so that you do not fail to program your video or image on Facebook. Although you have to do a series of more clicks, it is good to review all of them.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A POST ON FACEBOOK

This is the box that must appear in order to schedule a post on Facebook. (Photo: MAG)

Your image or video will appear at the time you indicate on Facebook. Of course, it will only be shown on the scheduled date of your country, that means that if someone who lives in Europe and sees your publication, another will be the time.