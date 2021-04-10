Facebook tags the pages so you know what to expect when you visit them, how?

- Advertisement -

Internet and social networks are constant sources of information. Not only from news verified by professionals but also personal comments, joking, satirical or ironic publications that if they do not warn us we can understand that they are true. So they cause a huge amount of misunderstandings that cause not a few discussions, risque comments and the like. So, given the proliferation of those profiles that take practically any topic as a joke, from Facebook they have decided to put an end to it in the only way they understand, which is by tagging each of those pages according to the tone or content that we are going to find. And satiricals will become a new category that will alert us that much of what we read there is not serious. And if it is, that we take it with the same humor of the profile that published it. Pages begin to be tagged It has been Facebook that has run to warn its users with a publication where it warns that “as of today in the US, we are testing a way to give people more context about the pages they see Gradually, we will begin to apply tags that include ‘official public’, ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to the posts in the News Feed, so that people can better understand who they are coming from. ” In this way, when we see that someone makes partisan comments about an event, event or general question, we can understand their passion if it is a fan page, or on the contrary, take any press release that uploads to the social network an organism, entity, company, company or public institution without expecting anything other than a neutral and purely descriptive text. It is true that many times, in our news feed, content appears that, seen like this without labeling, manages to make us think that they are something else or they call out to us to respond … and not always in the best way. Thus, from now on, when we see something that seems too extreme, we can know the nature of the comment and adapt our response. Although as in everything in life, a polite response and within civic margins is always the best solution. As Facebook has announced in its official message, for the moment it will only arrive in the US although we hope that it will soon make the leap to other territories such as Spain. So that we can start taking things with the peace of mind they deserve, right?