Facebook tells companies that they will have to comply with …

Facebook continues to panic about upcoming privacy changes in iOS 14. The company has sent a new email to companies informing them that they have no choice but to comply with the application’s tracking transparency feature on iOS 14.

As reported iMore for the first time, Facebook has sent another round of emails to companies advising them that, while he does not agree with the changes planned by Manzana, they will have no choice but to follow them.

Facebook says the AppTrackingTransparency feature, which requires apps to obtain user consent before tracking them on other websites and apps, will have “compelling implications on targeting, optimization and measuring effectiveness. of the Bell”.

The company also says that it believes that “personalized ads and user privacy can coexist,” which is also a claim by Apple. However, the two companies clearly have different versions of what constitutes “user privacy.”

Apple’s requirement that all apps in the App Store display a message to iOS 14 users in accordance with its AppTrackingTransparency framework will have powerful implications in targeting, optimizing, and measuring campaign effectiveness for companies that target. They advertise on mobile devices and on the web. Apple’s changes will benefit them, while hurting the industry and the ability of companies of all sizes to market efficiently and grow through personalized advertising. We believe that personalized ads and user privacy can coexist.

In the same email, he tells companies that they “have no choice” but to display the corresponding message, otherwise Apple could completely block them. Facebook and your other apps from the App Store.

Facebook told the companies that while it disagrees with Apple’s solution, it “has no choice” but to display the acceptance message and continue to use Apple’s device identifier for advertising. The company says it believes that Apple could block Facebook and its other applications from the App Store if it does not comply, causing “more harm to the companies and users who depend on our services.”

Lastly, he says that if users choose not to track, there could be a reduction in “ad effectiveness and measurement limitations.”