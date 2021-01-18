Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebook

Facebook temporarily bans the advertising of war accessories

By Brian Adam
0
0
Facebook Logo.jpg
Facebook Logo.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

As a precautionary measure, the social network Facebook has temporarily suspended announcements that include the promotion of accessories for weapons and protective equipment until next January 22, two days after the inauguration of the new president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden.

The company directed by Mark Zuckerberg was in charge of taking the measure after registering the assault on the capitol on January 6

Facebook adopts this resolution after the events that occurred on January 6, the date on which the assault on the United States Capitol in Washington occurred, and after the escalation of political violence in the country.

“We already ban advertisements for weapons, ammunition and accessories such as silencers. But now we will also ban advertisements for accessories such as safes for weapons, vests and holsters for weapons in the United States, ”the company reported in a statement.

The extension of the ban takes place after Facebook received a wave of criticism for allowing posts that promote any form of attack. Despite having tightened the measures in recent days, even temporarily banning the account of the still president Donald Trump, Facebook has been allowing advertisements regarding gun cases or bulletproof vests, both on Facebook and on Instagram, which they made apology for violence, which generated numerous criticisms.

Even a group of North American senators had written a letter to the CEO and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in which they asked him to permanently ban advertisements referring to this type of product. The company has ignored them to ban them permanently, but it will block them until next January 22.

In addition to this measure, Facebook has also prohibited the holding of Events and the creation of Groups whose purpose is to summon citizens to come together in the next few hours in the vicinity of the White House or the Capitol, to avoid their involvement in more altercations.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Signal: know the origin of the messaging app that could take the throne from WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
After the WhatsApp privacy policy scandal, messaging apps like Telegram and Signal began to see accelerated growth in their user bases. ...
Read more
Tech News

Privacy: discover the apps that access your location on your iPhone and Android

Brian Adam - 0
We have more and more personal and confidential information stored on our phones, yet there is something that can say a lot about us...
Read more
Tech News

Canon has created a tool that allows you to take photos from a satellite

Brian Adam - 0
Rather than launching new cameras during CES 2021, Canon is doing something different: it wants its users to be able to take photos from...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©