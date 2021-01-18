Facebook temporarily bans the advertising of war accessories

- Advertisement -

As a precautionary measure, the social network Facebook has temporarily suspended announcements that include the promotion of accessories for weapons and protective equipment until next January 22, two days after the inauguration of the new president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden.

The company directed by Mark Zuckerberg was in charge of taking the measure after registering the assault on the capitol on January 6

Facebook adopts this resolution after the events that occurred on January 6, the date on which the assault on the United States Capitol in Washington occurred, and after the escalation of political violence in the country.

“We already ban advertisements for weapons, ammunition and accessories such as silencers. But now we will also ban advertisements for accessories such as safes for weapons, vests and holsters for weapons in the United States, ”the company reported in a statement.

The extension of the ban takes place after Facebook received a wave of criticism for allowing posts that promote any form of attack. Despite having tightened the measures in recent days, even temporarily banning the account of the still president Donald Trump, Facebook has been allowing advertisements regarding gun cases or bulletproof vests, both on Facebook and on Instagram, which they made apology for violence, which generated numerous criticisms.

Even a group of North American senators had written a letter to the CEO and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in which they asked him to permanently ban advertisements referring to this type of product. The company has ignored them to ban them permanently, but it will block them until next January 22.

In addition to this measure, Facebook has also prohibited the holding of Events and the creation of Groups whose purpose is to summon citizens to come together in the next few hours in the vicinity of the White House or the Capitol, to avoid their involvement in more altercations.

