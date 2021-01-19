Facebook, “The most beautiful phrases of Osho” page obscured: followers in revolt

- Advertisement -

Revolt on Facebook Italy due todarkening of the satirical page “The most beautiful phrases of Osho”, which for a few hours is no longer reachable and if you try to search you will receive a message that “this page is not available”.

There page, managed by Federico Palmaroli, is one of the most followed and loved in Italy thanks to the satirical cartoons on current affairs and politics, with quotations attributed in an absolutely ironic way to the spiritual master Osho Rajneesh.

The reasons for this blackout are currently unknown, and even Palmaroli himself on Twitter (where the page remains regularly active) has not released any statement about it.

The followers, however, are already on a war footing and invoke censorship, but according to many, the automatic Facebook mechanism that makes the algorithms intervene following a high amount of reports by users. The cartoons have often been the subject of criticism from users who did not agree with the quotes, but in no case did they go against the guidelines of the social network, precisely because it was satire.

Some also speak of a decision taken by the manager himself, but at present it seems unlikely.

It is undeniable that many are linking this decision to the choice to ban Donald Trump from social networks.