Facebook: the phone numbers of millions of users for sale on Telegram

Following a major flaw in 2019, phone numbers linked to millions of Facebook profiles were made clear. The vulnerability came patched in record time but someone managed to get their hands on it and the database would still be around the net.

According to the report by Alon Gal, an expert in computer security, the database containing the stolen information is available and can be consulted online through a Telegram bot.

This is the data of 533 million users and the owner of the database has set up a real black market for personal information, allowing the “purchase” of a telephone number starting from one username or vice versa at a cost of $ 20, or entire stocks of information in batches of 10,000 users priced at $ 5,000.

At the moment not much is known about the origin of this bot, which appears active since at least 12 January 2021, or about its owner and it is not clear whether Telegram is aware of this dangerous business, but hopefully everything will come soon. stuck.

Unfortunately, however, the phenomenon will not be easily contained. This isn’t the first time database information from 2019 has surfaced online and it probably won’t even be the last.

Not too rosy period for Facebook, which just a few days ago had to face another problem related to access on iOS devices.