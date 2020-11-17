Facebook tips for writing the perfect ad

With the next arrival of the Christmas campaign, and dates as important in the coming weeks for online businesses as Black Friday or CyberMonday, Facebook expects a considerable increase in advertising campaigns on the social network and associated sites, especially by small advertisers -SMEs and entrepreneurs- who will want to make their products and their discounts known to a wider audience.

Facebook takes advantage of the proximity of Black Friday and the Christmas campaign to offer tips to create the best ‘copy’ in its ads

The problem that small advertisers often face is that they lack the advertising know-how to optimize their ad content. Creating an advertising campaign on Facebook is easy, but … how to get the most out of the text? How should the messages be?

To learn to create the perfect “copy” (text) for Facebook ads, the social network itself has distributed a series of simple tips that we are going to reproduce for your interest:

What the perfect Facebook ad should look like:

You must attend to the following elements to create an ad that is relevant on the social network:

-Image: As Facebook points out, the product should be displayed clearly and prominently, be the thing that stands out the most in the image. In addition, the contrast between the background of the image and the product must be sought to attract attention.

-Text: The top copy should highlight the benefit provided by that product or service, how it will make life better or easier for the user.

-Call to action: Along with the “Buy now” or “More information” button, the user should create a sense of urgency, create the need to purchase the product now. For example, highlight the discount offered and until when it will be available. Last places!

According to Facebook, this would be the formula to create the perfect copy for a Facebook ad:

