Facebook will allow celebrities to pay for receiving a live greeting

Facebook is developing a new tool that allow you to pay celebrities and content creators for a chance to interact with them on a live broadcast.

Facebook prepares «Super», its own version of apps to interact with celebrities like Cameo

The tool – which is being developed by Facebook’s experimental products team, NPE – is called Super and, at the moment, it is not known whether it will be launched as a standalone app or as a feature within Facebook. It is currently under development and testing internally, but as far as is known, it will provide a Cameo-like experience and other apps that are used to receive greetings from celebrities in exchange for money.

Super will allow content creators, entrepreneurs, famous people … to develop interactive live events with their followers. Viewers will be able to tip celebrities by buying them virtual gifts. As well they will be able to pay to appear with the celebrity during the live broadcast and, for example, take a picture together. They can also ask you to answer a certain question or even ask you to send someone a special greeting.

For their part, creators will also be able to sell products and merchandising during live shows, something they already do by promoting them in their broadcasts on Facebook and Instagram but that in Super would go a step further, because it would allow the completion of the economic transaction.

Super will thus allow well-known personalities to be more in contact with their audience in times of Pandemic. This same week Facebook officially launched its Collab app, although for now, only in the United States, with which musicians can also collaborate remotely with their fans to create their songs, and which has a certain air of TikTok. The concept is similar: connecting users now that face-to-face events cannot take place in most of the world.

These new tools come at a delicate time for Facebook, sued by the Federal Trade Commission of the United States by monopoly in the field of Social Media. The agency dependent on the United States government even requests that Facebook have to part with some of its applications, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

