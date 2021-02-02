Facebook will allow you to create paid newsletters

- Advertisement -

Facebook is developing your own newsletter platform of payment and is creating a system that allows users of the social network to monetize their content and, in addition, also allows the company itself to obtain more income.

Facebook will allow its users to charge for their content in exchange for keeping a commission

Facebook would be in an initial phase of the development of this service, as reported The New York Times. The new newsletter service would be being developed through Facebook Journalism Project, an initiative of the social network that provides journalists with tools to convey information more efficiently and create community.

Through this service, users could write your own newsletters with original content, and send them to those people on Facebook who have subscribed in exchange for paying a certain amount. They could also include news from services such as Facebook News itself. The social network would take a certain percentage of this subscription. At the moment, it is unknown how much it would be, and it is not even known when Facebook could launch this newsletter platform, it is only known that it is developing it.

The movement is not new in the realm of social media. Last week, Twitter announced the purchase of Revue, a newsletter management company, which allows you to send paid newsletters that periodically reach subscribers’ email. The social network is already working to integrate newsletters on Twitter, as a way to offer tweeters the possibility of monetizing the content they share, taking a commission for that traffic.

Two of the most popular social networks, Facebook and Twitter, are already working on their newsletter system, but even recently launched platforms, such as ClubHouse, are clear that they must influence that aspect. The audiochat social network has already indicated that it will offer a subscription and payment system for content.

Beyond social networks, platforms such as the very popular Substack allow readers to search for and pay for information based on the trust generated not only by a medium but by a journalist. Facebook -and Twitter- want to give the informant a new role, moving from the paywall of online newspapers to the subscription to a journalist’s personal newsletter, turned into a generator of content of interest to the reader.

A journalist who manages to gather a community of a thousand paying users, if he charges, say, 10 euros per month, would obtain an income of 100,000 per year. It is not something that is simple, but it is more than doable, and Facebook does not want to be without its share of that possible pie.

