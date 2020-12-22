Facebook will allow you to search and hire freelancers and freelancers

- Advertisement -

Facebook is assembling a work team that will be in charge of developing a new functionality that will allow users of the social network to hire the services of freelancers and freelancers to carry out small household tasks, fixes at home, run errands or provide a product specific.

Facebook Marketplace has more than 800 million users every month

The new tool would be included within Facebook Marketplace, the function that Facebook launched in 2016 and that allows users to buy and sell products as if it were Wallapop. With more than 800 million monthly users worldwide, now Marketplace would also rival apps to find professionals who work at home and freelancers, as can be Jobin.

It should be remembered that already in 2018 Facebook Marketplace was conducting tests in the United States to allow the hiring of domestic employees, plumbers, electricians … but it never fully developed it.

Why would Facebook be interested in launching such a tool now? Mainly, because now that Marketplace is already established around the world, the new role could be a source of income for the company.

According to The Information, Facebook could take a small commission each time a professional is hired through the platform, or it could also display ads within the tool depending on the behavior of users.

Facebook already allows influencers to sell products on their Instagram profiles, in their stories … and even on Reels, their tool that imitates short videos and TikTok with music. If this new functionality is launched, it would go a step further by allowing professionals to sell not only products, but also services on the social network through this new function.

Anyway, if launched, it would take a long time to arrive, since Facebook currently, according to sources close to the company, would only be assembling the work team that would create this tool.

Facebook has not officially confirmed that its development will take place, nor has it provided a date on which it could be launched. However, by all accounts it seems like a function that would gel within the Marketplace without much effort, once this tool already has a good user base created.

