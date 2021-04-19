Facebook will join WhatsApp and Messenger chats, but it will let you choose

Facebook He has been working in the i for years Integration between Messenger, WhatsApp and Direct . The company wants to unify the users of all its applications and networks, which are among the 5 most used worldwide. The authorities have stopped them on numerous occasions, but it seems they are going to do it anyway.

In July 2020, Twitter user alex193a discovered that Facebook was working to integrate WhatsApp chats into Messenger, which also created quite a stir for what this could mean for user privacy. However, the messages on both platforms would continue to be encrypted and protected, and could not be read by Facebook.

Messenger will allow you to talk to WhatsApp users

The company has continued to work on this feature, and now the same user has figured out what a WhatsApp conversation from Messenger. To do this, he had to force a chat to be recognized as a WhatsApp conversation, allowing us to check what the final function will look like. However, the messages cannot be sent because the function is not yet operational.

#Messenger keeps working to support #WhatsApp chats 👀 ⚠️ I forced this thread to be recognized as a WhatsApp conversation just to show how it will look when the feature is available, I haven’t actually sent a message between the two services! pic.twitter.com/qtJuzO7Dgu – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) April 16, 2021

An important detail of this functionality is that it will be totally optional. Facebook is not going to forcibly join the chats between its social networks, but it will be the users themselves if they want to activate this functionality, which also allows joining the profiles between Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp users. All three networks have messaging services, and for some time now it has been possible to use Instagram Direct on PC.

It will be optional, and it will not be necessary to link accounts to use it

This option to activate the function is something that we can already see that it exists on Facebook, where we are allowed to link the Facebook account with the Instagram account and synchronize stories and other publications.

The fact that Facebook wanted to unite all the applications allowing interaction between the chats of all of them is something positive for users. With this, it is not necessary to resort to having an account in three different services to talk to more people, but just by having a WhatsApp account we can communicate with users of other platforms. This is already possible if we make video calls with Rooms, which is multiplatform and does not require an account on WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

In turn, it allows people who do not have a mobile to communicate by Messenger with WhatsApp users, something especially positive in very young people who can have access to a computer, but not to a personal mobile phone. In many cases, the youngest resort to using their parents’ WhatsApp, since WhatsApp, unlike other apps such as Telegram, does not allow multiple accounts to be run on the same mobile phone at the same time.