Facebook will limit users from repeatedly sharing misinformation

As part of its initiative to prevent the spread of fake news chains, Facebook will limit the reach of users who tend to share misinformation regularly. Until now, the company has been applying this measure to Instagram pages, groups and profiles with this behavior, however, it has decided to extend it to users with individual accounts.

“Starting today, we will reduce the distribution of all News Feed posts from a person’s Facebook account if they repeatedly share content that has been rated by one of our fact-checking partners. And we reduce the reach of a single News Feed post if it has been discredited ”, expresses the company.

To get rid of the measure, what kind of information cannot a Facebook user share?

In reality, users can share any type of information, as long as it does not violate Facebook policies. Beyond that, they must ensure that the content they post is not false or misleading. Specifically information on COVID-19, vaccines, politics, and climate change.

To determine if information is false, a company verifier validates the facts. If it is misleading, Facebook will notify users who have shared the content to withdraw, and send a clarifying message of the article to their followers.

Additionally, they will receive a notice advising them that if they continue to share fake news regularly, their posts will move “further down the News Feed so that other people are less likely to see them.”

A shared initiative

Like other social platforms, Facebook has been making changes to its platforms so that its users interact comfortably, and also avoid falling into chains of disinformation.

Likewise, Twitter has been another platform to implement changes such as labeling certain publications as misleading or false. Likewise, it invites its users to add a comment before sharing a tweet, especially when it has to do with elections, vaccines and the coronavirus. Practically the same data that Facebook considers most sensitive for its users.

This measure is expected to help create a more secure environment on these platforms. It only remains to wait to know what impact it will have.

