Facebook will merge chats from WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger into a merchant app

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced in a post on the company’s official blog that one will soon be arriving new app called Facebook Business Suite, created specifically for local small business owners to make it easier for them to manage their profiles and their company page. And there is a very interesting news.

Do you remember Facebook’s rumored plan to merge Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp chats? Well, Business Suite will be the first important step that will make this idea a reality: the company has in fact confirmed both through their post and The Verge and other online publications that the new merchant app will combine the infrastructure of the three apps into one product, thus sending unique notifications for messages from any Mark Zuckerberg social network. Small note: WhatsApp will actually arrive in a little more time, as the integration would need more work.

Not only that, but Business Suite will allow merchants to post on both Facebook and Instagram at the same time, receiving interesting information and statistics on their engagement, on their eventual advertising campaigns and much more. Some local and other shop owners have already tested the Facebook Business Suite and shared their views on the app, such as Amanda Stefl, founder of Timber Hill Winery in Milton: “The app makes it faster and easier to analyze posts on Facebook and Instagram, interact with customers via chat or comments, in short, it helps us improve our reach and engagement on both platforms”.

The report also reported some interesting data, obtained through research conducted in partnership with World Bank: local businesses that make 25% or more of their online sales have more likely to sell more compared to this time last year, and less likely to reduce their number of employees. In short, with the lockdown due to COVID-19 landing in the world of e-commerce seems increasingly fundamental also for SMEs. Facebook Business Suite could then prove to be extremely useful for all of them, to increase sales and make their reality and what they offer even more known.

It will now be interesting to understand when the integration of Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp into a single app for all users will be completed. If this first step is successful, it will probably only take a few months.