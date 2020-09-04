Facebook will pay users to deactivate accounts during the 2020 US election

Measures to combat disinformation on Election Day in the United States continue to be implemented, such as the latest limits on forwarding on Facebook Messenger, but the Mark Zuckerberg giant also wants to analyze user data on those days. To do it, will pay some of them to leave the social network.

The latest study Facebook wants to conduct is about the impact of social media on democracy and the presidential election of November 3, 2020 is definitely the best opportunity to do so. The most famous social network in the world therefore intends to pay users to “log out” (ie exit) from the social network in that period and study the impact of this initiative in the votes of the voters.

According to Facebook they will be between 200,000 and 400,000 users who will take part in the project both on Facebook and Instagram, by deactivating their account for a period of 1-6 weeks. Journalist Elizabeth Dwoskin of the Washington Post would have shared on Twitter screenshots of a survey conducted by the social network to understand how much money users would be willing to receive in exchange for the absence from social networks: the rates would start from 10 dollars a week to arrive up to $ 20 a week.

Facebook explained in an official post on its blog that “This objective and dispassionate research will serve to better understand the impact of Facebook and Instagram on attitudes during the US elections and their final result. […] Anyone who wants to take part in this project, whether by filling out surveys or by deactivating their account, will be rewarded. “, but the search results will not be published before June-July 2021.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is also carrying out new research in the field of augmented reality, where it would like to allow users to even have “superhearing”.