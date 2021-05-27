Facebook will penalize users and pages that share false news

Facebook announced a series of new measures to combat misinformation and fake news on the platform.

This time he will apply a more active dynamic, holding those who repeatedly share misleading content accountable.

New Facebook measures to combat fake news

We have already seen different dynamics that have been implemented on the platform to prevent fake news from going viral. It has its moderation system, independent data verifiers and a series of notices to alert users when they come across fake news.

And now he is focusing on those personal accounts and pages that repeatedly share fake news. As the Facebook team mentions, it will penalize users who have this reputation, and will show publicly if a page has repeatedly shared content that contributes to misinformation.

For user accounts, Facebook will reduce the exposure of your posts in the News Feed. So while Facebook will not apply a direct sanction on the account, it will prevent its content from reaching users.

And in the case of pages, which already have a history of sharing content that has been classified as fake news, the dynamics that will be applied will be different. The page will not notice any changes, but it will affect its credibility and the chances of having a new audience, since Facebook will warn users of this situation.

When a user “likes” these types of pages, Facebook will display a warning such as “This page has repeatedly shared false information” along with a short explanation and a link to further information.

While it doesn’t stop users from following the page, it informs you of the situation so they can draw their own conclusions. So these types of pages will be exposed publicly for repeatedly sharing false content or that contributes to misinformation.