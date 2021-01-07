Facebook will remove the Like button from pages

- Advertisement -

Facebook has the honor of having been the first social network to use. It is true that there were other alternatives before, but the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg has been the one that has paved the way for this new sector.

One of the most characteristic elements of Facebook, without any doubt, is its Like button. An element widely used to indicate that you like a comment, a photo or even a page within this social network. Although it seems that things are going to change very soon.

Mainly because Facebook has just announced through its official blog, a total face lift for the pages. This new change will affect at first the mobile version of the social network, since they have wanted to improve its usability significantly.

Say goodbye to Facebook Like on company pages

enlarge photo New Facebook design Facebook

Say that among the changes there are, those related to security, the elimination of fraudulent and even offensive content stand out. But, without a doubt, the most remarkable change is the removal of the Like button on any web page.

But, how is Facebook going to eliminate one of its most characteristic hallmarks? Well, because the usability of this button is in question according to the company.

According to the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, the Like button no longer works as before. More than anything because there are many company pages that have tens of thousands of likes, but the number of active users is actually much lower.

For this reason, Facebook believes that the best way to know the real visibility of a page can be measured through the users who follow it, so they have decided to remove the Like button.

In addition, the administrators of the pages will now have a series of tools that will allow them to better communicate with their followers. To get started, the pages will have their own update feed.

To this must be added the new question and answer section. Customers can ask questions that will be answered publicly. In this way, any user will be able to see their doubts resolved more easily, since previously someone had already asked the corresponding question.

Following with all the news that will come to the mobile version of Facebook, highlight that there will be more tools to follow Facebook trends, avoid offensive, racist or simply spam comments, new applications to measure metrics as important as visibility …

Undoubtedly a clear improvement, but one that eliminates the great hallmark of the popular social network: the Like button. Regarding the release date of this Facebook update, the company has indicated that it will arrive in the coming months, so we can still enjoy this button for a while.