Facebook won’t notify users whose data was stolen

Last week it became known that personal data 533 million Facebook users they had been uncoveredTelephone numbers, dates of birth, first and last names, e-mails and postal addresses were posted for free on an Internet forum.

The company has limited itself to enabling a website in which it explains how to adjust the privacy of a profile

The company, although it assured that the security hole had been solved in 2019 and that the leaked information was obtained illicitly before that date – it had even been previously put up for sale in a Telegram bot – it was highly criticized by failing to inform users in 106 countries that they were victims of data theft. But far from reacting, Facebook has confirmed now that it will not notify those affected that your data has been hacked.

Although the exposed information comes from a vulnerability that was resolved in 2019, the data could still be useful to steal the identity of Facebook users. The social network became aware of this data leak last week, which took place through its contact import tool. As they assure from Facebook, the technicians made the necessary adjustments to ensure that something like this does not happen again in the future.

The company shields itself from the fact that, since the stolen data belongs to public profiles, cannot be sure which users have been affected. Therefore, it is not in their plans to alert individuals whose information has been exposed.

Facebook’s reaction has been to enable a help page so that users concerned that their data may have been published. The page is limited to ensuring that the data that was exposed came from information that was “public on Facebook” and to explain how users can adjust the privacy of their profiles.

Instead of taking it upon itself to notify the owners of hacked profiles, Facebook refers them to external websites to discover for themselves. The social network redirects its users to haveibeenpwned.com, where they can find out if their data has been stolen just by entering their email.

