Facebook Workplace Launches Video Enhancements and Security Center

Facebook Workplace, the Facebook platform designed to create a social network in corporate environments, and whose use has multiplied thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the advance of teleworking, has presented two new functionalities that are already available to all paying users of the platform. Recall that Facebook Workplace withdrew the free version and free trials at the end of 2019, so that for a few weeks all Facebook Workplace users have been paid.

According to Facebook, five million workers employ Workplace worldwide

However, there are more than five million employees worldwide who use Facebook Workplace. Their companies pay for the number of licenses acquired so that they have their own collaborative environment in which to share documents, create work groups, stay in contact with colleagues, clients and suppliers… and have access to numerous other tools.

The two novelties that Facebook Workplace has presented are the following:

-New Security Center. The new Facebook Workplace safety center is an evolution of Facebook’s “Safety Check”, which allows any user of the social network to indicate to their contacts that they are well when a natural disaster or any type of disaster occurs.

The new security center allows companies to check the safety of employees in any exceptional circumstance, improve communications with them during incidents or, for example, manage travel problems that may arise during the pandemic or in weather conditions adverse as heavy snowfall.

This new section has been completely redesigned and its user experience has been improved so that the company can offer quick answers to its employees in difficult moments, especially when it has workers developing their activity in different work centers or they are teleworking. Response time and saturation through emails is reduced and you can have greater control of which employees are available at all times.

-Live broadcasts with several presenters. Facebook Workplace already allowed the use of Rooms to broadcast live from the computer or any connected device, but now it allows several people, from any place and device, to carry out these broadcasts within the platform. Thus, seminars, talks or collaborative work can be developed remotely, taking advantage of the possibilities of video

