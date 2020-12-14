Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebook

Facebook Workplace stops having free version

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Facebook has decided remove free plan from Facebook Workplace, your productivity tool for companies, which allows you to recreate a corporate social network for employees, suppliers and collaborators of a company, where they can be in contact, create groups, share documents, etc.

Facebook Workplace Essential will no longer be available from February 10, 2021

Since its creation in 2016, Facebook Workplace – which already has more than three and a half million corporate users around the world – has had a free version, called Workplace Essential, which provided basic, practically “trial” and that served as a claim for companies to dare to sign up for a payment plan.

However, Facebook has decided to shut down that free version. Workplace Essential will no longer be available as of February 10, 2021. According to the company, the goal is to focus on improving the tool and enhancing the payment functions. Facebook advises those who will use the free version to be in contact with their workers and co-workers to upgrade to the paid version in order to have access to advanced tools such as statistics, or as live support through chat.

Those who will use the free version of Facebook Workplace and do not want switch to a payment plan starting February 10 next year, they will have the possibility to download all the information stored on the social network through the platform’s configuration tool. Facebook has indicated that it will provide more information in this regard in the coming weeks.

In addition, Facebook ensures that in the coming months it will continue to launch new functionalities for Workplace, in order to adapt to the reality of companies, in which teleworking now prevails, and with a special focus on providing useful tools for small businesses.

