Latest newsTop Stories

Facebook’s first practical demonstration of connecting WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram

By Brian Adam
0
0
Facebook has made new progress on the links between Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Photo: File
Facebook's First Practical Demonstration Of Connecting Whatsapp, Messenger And Instagram

Must Read

Entertainment

Google Introducing: Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and More

Brian Adam - 0
Google today announced a host of new products, including its long-awaited Pixel 5 Y Pixel 4a, where for the first time in years they...
Read more
Apps

The new Google Photos editor for Android reaches the whole world

Brian Adam - 0
Last August, Google began testing a new editor in Google Photos that has now finally been officially announced and that will reach...
Read more
Apps

Google Play Movies for Android becomes the Google TV app

Brian Adam - 0
The new Google TV is not only the new name and interface of Android TV, but also the application Google Play Movies...
Read more
Android

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G do not arrive in Spain, Google changes its strategy after three years

Brian Adam - 0
Tonight Google has announced its new range of devices. The new Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Facebook has made new progress on the links between Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Photo: File

San Francisco: Facebook recently announced the merging of WhatsApp, Instagram and its messenger, and now the first glimpse has emerged, in which Instagram users can now connect to Messenger without a Facebook account.

Although there are several serious allegations and antitrust investigations against Facebook, Facebook is still trying its best to maintain its monopoly on the messaging market. Under this, Instagram users will now be able to video chat in Messenger. However, Facebook did not provide further details.

In March 2019, Facebook hinted at linking WhatsApp and Instagram for the first time. It was also said that there will be no need to download other apps while it will be easily accessible from one platform to another.

However, Vishal Shah, Instagram’s head of operations, said it would require a lot of infrastructure changes and would require a lot of funding. According to him, the basic structure of the three apps is very different and the same features will have to be provided on all platforms. In the same way, their upgrade should be the same.

However, analysts say that links between these apps could increase online harassment. In particular, Instagram users will be able to block others on all platforms. On the other hand, Instagram users will have the right to block anyone they want on Facebook so that their account is free from spam comments.

Related Articles

Google

Google Photos stops saving the ‘live photos’ of some smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
Moving photos are an invention that some smartphone manufacturers pulled up their sleeves to give more life to those memories that we keep on...
Read more
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston almost ended her acting career

Abraham - 0
Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she almost gave up on her Hollywood career after an "unprepared project" she did several years ago "sucked the...
Read more
Top Stories

The abusive parrots were evicted from the park

Brian Adam - 0
London: Five gray African parrots were recently kicked out of a family safari park in the UK because they were not only selling a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©