Facebook’s first practical demonstration of connecting WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram

San Francisco: Facebook recently announced the merging of WhatsApp, Instagram and its messenger, and now the first glimpse has emerged, in which Instagram users can now connect to Messenger without a Facebook account.

Although there are several serious allegations and antitrust investigations against Facebook, Facebook is still trying its best to maintain its monopoly on the messaging market. Under this, Instagram users will now be able to video chat in Messenger. However, Facebook did not provide further details.

In March 2019, Facebook hinted at linking WhatsApp and Instagram for the first time. It was also said that there will be no need to download other apps while it will be easily accessible from one platform to another.

However, Vishal Shah, Instagram’s head of operations, said it would require a lot of infrastructure changes and would require a lot of funding. According to him, the basic structure of the three apps is very different and the same features will have to be provided on all platforms. In the same way, their upgrade should be the same.

However, analysts say that links between these apps could increase online harassment. In particular, Instagram users will be able to block others on all platforms. On the other hand, Instagram users will have the right to block anyone they want on Facebook so that their account is free from spam comments.