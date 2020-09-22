Faced with EU demands, Facebook threatens to leave Europe

A world without Facebook and Instagram on mobile? For many users this would be a practically apocalyptic scenario that would prevent them from connecting with their friends and sharing all kinds of photos, videos or news. However, Although at the beginning it could be hard, surely over the months we would use other alternatives that would offer us a practically identical functionality.

And it is that those of Mark Zuckerberg have declared that if the plans of the European Union go ahead with the objective that the data collected from European citizens does not leave the borders of our continent, “it is unclear how the company could continue to provide [sus] services“, which would leave them in a situation similar to that of TikTok in the US, where an executive order from Donald Trump has blown up ByteDance’s business plans.

The RGPD, at the origin of the conflict

It was in May 2018 when the so-called General Data Protection Regulation came into force, which tightens the nuts much more to all companies that want to operate in our continent and which puts the interest of citizens first when it comes to protecting their privacy and personal data. Companies like Facebook live off this flow of information, which it markets for advertising purposes. but, under the protection of that regulation, the EU authorities have already made it clear to Mark Zuckerberg’s that their current transfer mechanism to the US is being used “it cannot be used in practice. ”

Facade of the European Parliament in Brussels. Unsplash

The social network, for its part, has requested the temporary stoppage of this order so that the The High Court of Ireland review it and, in this way, not only buy time but also try to keep its current way of treating data as it has been until now, where the company stores practically all the information it collects on its main servers from the USA It was in the framework of these previews, in which those words of “It is not clear to (Facebook) how, in those circumstances, it could continue to provide Facebook and Instagram services in the EU.”

The European Union has expressed its concern on several occasions because the “surveillance regime” in the US may “not respect” the privacy rights of EU citizens, at the moment in which all the data that is collected through the social network ends up stored on the other side of the Atlantic for exclusively commercial use. Undoubtedly, this tug of war has only just begun, but it seems good news that some organizations and institutions have decided to curb the immense power that some private companies are gaining within the current technological panorama.