FaceMask and ClearMask, the masks that Apple has developed, to sell them?

By Brian Adam
FaceMask and ClearMask, the masks that Apple has developed, to sell them?
Facemask And Clearmask, The Masks That Apple Has Developed, To

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although the pandemic is hitting many businesses across the world, it is true that in these times of crisis, new opportunities open up to explore other territories they are enjoying exponential growth. This is the case of masks, which from being complete strangers have become an absolutely essential element of our outfit, and not only for health reasons, but also for aesthetics.

Because of its importance, These masks have given rise to an entire ecosystem of companies that have dived to manufacture their own models, designs, colors and shapes that tempt us to buy them to be dressed in the right way on each occasion. And Apple is one of those companies that has found it necessary to develop its own masks, initially, for the employees it has in stores and who are in front of the public for many hours.

Designed by in-house engineers

The goal of the Cupertino team has been to develop masks with a “unique look” that will be carried by their employees in the main stores they have around the world and whose development has been carried out by some of the engineers who work daily on both the iPhone and iPad projects. And according to those who have seen these FaceMask, they have a larger surface to cover the parts of the nose and chin.

Possible design of Apple’s FaceMask.

In the reports of those who have had access to them, they reveal that These Apple FaceMask are adjustable and respect the safety standards imposed by the health authorities to filter both the air we breathe and the one we exhale. What’s more, the same sources claim that it is a mask that will have three layers of filters and it will be possible to wash it a maximum of five times. And as we mentioned before, its use will be exclusively for company employees and not for the general public.

In addition to that standard model, Apple has been concerned with developing a variant of the FaceMask called ClearMask and that, as its name suggests, will be transparent to allow deaf people to read the lips of those who speak to them. In this case, as in the normal mask, the goal is for employees to use it in their day-to-day activities in the Cupertino stores. These masks will begin to spread over the next two weeks.

Will these FaceMask and ClearMask land in general public stores? Well, everything will depend on whether Apple sees business opportunities. Of what there is no doubt is that, after reading these lines, many apple fans will be eager to have one of these. By the way, will they carry the company logo?

>

