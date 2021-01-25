Facet, a different and much easier way to edit images

- Advertisement -

When we think of an image editor, the idea of ​​Photoshop immediately comes to mind. Without a doubt this is the busiest tool for these purposes, although it is generally reserved for professionals and advanced users in the area. However, in general all solutions for these purposes offer relatively the same, both in terms of functions and work mechanics. Therefore, today we want to introduce you to one that bears the “Intelligent” label very well.

Its name is Facet and it is a smart image editor, capable of understanding the function of each pixel in a photo, to facilitate editing.

A powerful and smart image editor

When an application or system bears the nickname “Intelligent” it generally refers to its ability to automate certain processes. For example, there are smart solutions to apply filters and in that sense, the app studies the image and, depending on its conditions, applies the filters in one way or another. The same happens with smart managers, capable of taking files and taking them to certain folders according to criteria defined before.

In that sense, we present Facet as a smart image editor for its understanding of all the components of the photo. This allows you to recognize when they are part of an element such as the face, hair or any area, thus facilitating their selection. This provides the ability to make changes to specific areas without struggling too much with item selection.

This is the main feature of Facet and it follows the rest of its functions. In this way, you will be able to select any area of ​​your image and change its color, texture or style. Additionally, the service offers a collaborative editing mode where you can work simultaneously with other users.

It should be noted that Facet has a free plan that will allow you to create up to 10 projects at no cost. It is certainly a very simple way to edit images and is ideal for beginners in the area.

To prove it, follow this link.

