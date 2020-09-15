Failure to deliver the registered mail: Poste Italiane fined 5 million euros

The Italian Competition Authority has announced that it has fined 5 million Euros by Poste Italiane for non-delivery of registered mail. Specifically, the Italian institute was accused of an unfair commercial practice for violating the Consumer Code.

The Authority specifically “has ascertained that the attempted delivery of registered letters is not always carried out with the timing and certainty emphasized in advertising messages, being, moreover, frequently carried out in ways other than those prescribed by law“. According to AGCOM Poste Italiane would have used it for convenience in some circumstances the “deposit of the notice of stock of the registered letter in the mailbox even when it would have been possible to deliver it to the recipient“.

There The dispute came following numerous consumer complaints, who reported the failed delivery attempt even when they were sure they were present at home.

But that’s not all, because the digital collection service for registered mailand, as “it is not clarified that it can only be used for digitally originated mailings“.

Such conduct, according to AGCOM, resulted in “serious damage to the country’s justice system due to delays due to incorrect notifications in carrying out trials, especially criminal ones, resulting in the prescription of numerous crimes, as repeatedly stated in the Annual Reports on the state of justice cited in the provision“.