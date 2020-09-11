Fairphone 3 Plus official in Italy: the smartphone becomes modular, the upgrade costs less

Do you remember Project Ara, Google’s modular smartphone project? Well, eventually the mobile device market took another direction, but there are still some manufacturers who believe that possibility to replace the internal components of the smartphone without too much effort be useful to customers.

In particular, according to what was reported by SlashGear and The Verge, the FairPhone Plus 3+ smartphone, direct successor of the FairPhone 3, will arrive on the market on 14 September 2020. Among other things, pre-orders have already been opened on the official Italian website . From the latter we learn that the price for our country is set at 469 euros.

As for the FairPhone 3 Plus datasheet, we find a 5.65-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD + resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), aspect ratio 18: 9 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz , an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD up to 400GB), a 48MP (f / 1.79) rear camera, a 16MP (f / 2.0) front camera and a removable 3040 battery mAh. The operating system is Android 10 and there is no lack of NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, 4G LTE, USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and fingerprint sensor in place on the back.

As for the peculiar characteristics of the device, the company claims that the product is made from 40% recycled plastic. In addition, its modular design allows the user to repair FairPhone 3 Plus without too many problems, perhaps by following the video tutorials published directly by the company, such as the one you find at the bottom of the news. In case you are wondering, i spare parts they are sold directly on the official portal. For example, the battery costs 15 euros.

However, the advantages offered by the modularity of the smartphone did not end there. In fact, following the launch of the FairPhone 3 Plus model, the company will make the upgrade module for the camera, which should cost € 94.90 (on offer at € 70 for the first period). This potentially allows owners of previous models to upgrade by replacing the “old” 12MP module with the latter.

Put simply, anyone with a FairPhone 3 can perform upgrading your smartphone by replacing its cameras. An interesting possibility, in line with the “sustainable” vision of the company behind the project. This is not the first time the company has launched similar solutions, as you can see on the official FairPhone blog.

Although it is not a complete modularity, the direction in which the company is going can certainly be interesting for a certain type of user.